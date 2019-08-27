…Fails to clear Audu’s sons, 8 others

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State had his chance of winning the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) brightened on Monday as the governorship screening committee of the party has cleared him.

The committee headed by Senator Hope Uzodinma also cleared three other aspirants namely, Abubakar Bashir, Ekele Aishat Blessing and Hassan Abdullahi.

In a report of the screening submitted to the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, the screening committee indicated that at the screening the party’s 16 aspirants on August 22, 10 aspirants were not cleared for different reasons ranging from invalid nomination, not having permanent voters card and not being a financial member of the APC.

Those not cleared include Mohammed Audu and Mustapha Audu, two sons of the former governor of the state, late Abubakar Audu, who were edged out on the ground that they submitted an invalid nomination form and for not been financial members of the APC.

Others not cleared are Rear Admiral Jubrin (rtd), Prof. Mohammed Ogah, Yahaya Audu, former President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Sani Lulu, Gen. Patrick Akpa (rtd), veteran journalist, Yakubu Mohammed, Rukayya Ibrahim, who was not cleared for having no permanent voter card and Babatunde Irukera, who was disqualified for spending less than a year in the party.

Chairman of the screening panel, Sen. Uzodinma in the report indicated that the committee received two separate petitions against some of the aspirants, copies of which were attached to the report.

The report was signed by Senator Hope Uzodinma, Senator Abdullahi Gumel, Bernard Mikko, Stella Okotete, Maj. Gen. Cecil Esekhaigbe (rtd) and Dr. Adamu Abbu, secretary of the committee.