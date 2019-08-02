A Kogi state governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Sani Lulu, says he plans to complement the federal government’s efforts at ensuring zero tolerance for corruption if elected as governor in the November 16 poll.

Lulu, a former president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said this at a news conference on Thursday, shortly after picking his expression of interest and nomination forms for N22.5 million at the APC national secretariat in Abuja.

“We are going to do our job to do our best to the residents of Kogi. We can use the Kogi example in checking corruption to support zero tolerance for corruption that the present administration is focusing on,” Lulu said.

The aspirant, who said that he made consultations with relevant stakeholders before picking his form, said that if given opportunity to serve the state, he would be transparent in giving his best to the state.

“There are elders, youth and women among us. All the three senatorial districts are fully represented. This gives me an impression that the people are behind me.

“I now know that people want me to come and give my best just like I have done in where I worked before as director of sports and president, Nigeria Football Federation,” he said.