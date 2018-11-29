Kogi governor marginalizes Deputy, denied him payment of one year allowances says Senator Aidoko

…As Senate probes plans by Kogi Govt to secure $500m foreign loan

…State Assembly adjourns indefinitely over unpaid salaries of lawmakers

Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has been accused of marginalizing his deputy,Mr. Simon Achuba by not paying his due allowances for a year while electricity at his official residence has been disconnected by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), over unpaid charges by the state government.

Senator Aita Aidoko representing Kogi East Senatorial District revealed this Wednesday during Senate plenary.

Aidoko also alleged that the State House of Assembly has adjourned sine die, following the failure of Governor Yahaya Bello-led government to pay salaries and allowances of state lawmakers.

He added that civil servants have not been paid in the last one year. He further claimed that judicial officials are planning to embark on a state-wide strike over failure by the State Government to pay their salaries.

The senator who is from the Deputy governor’s Constituency made the revelations while contributing to a motion moved by Senator Dino Melaye on plans by Kogi State Government to secure a $500 million foreign loan, without recourse to the National Assembly, which is empowered by law to approve such borrowings.

While calling for a stall to the loan request, Idoko said the state has borrowed over N40 billion since the current administration came on board in January, 2016 despite huge revenue received by the State Government from federal allocation.

He said: “I want to bring to the notice of the Senate of some things going wrong in Kogi State. As I speak, the salaries, allowances and other payments due to the Deputy Governor of Kogi State have not been paid in the last one year. As I speak, the Deputy Governor is broke.

“Again, the official residence of the Deputy Governor has been thrown into darkness. The State Government has refused to pay the electricity bill of the residence of the Deputy Governor. AEDC has disconnected the residence.

“On Tuesday, the State House of Assembly adjourned sine die. Members said they have not been paid their salaries and allowances in the last few months by the State Government. As I speak, only one arm of government is operating in Kogi State. This is the situation on ground.

“If the State Government has not been able to justify all the monies it has received in form of allocations, Paris Club refund, bailouts and loans, why will it go for another foreign loan of $500 million? Let us save our state.”

Melaye (PDP Kogi West) , had in the motion, alleged that an approval for the loan had already been given by the Ministry of Finance, despite the clear contravention of the provisions of the law. He called for resistance against the approval.

He alleged the State Government is going for the loan, to enable it prosecute the 2019 elections and cause mayhem during the polls.

Melaye further claimed that the House of Assembly was not carried along by the State Government.

He named East West Capital Cooperation, based in United Arab Emirates and owned by one Mahmood, behind the foreign loan to the government.

“Melaye said: “Kogi State Government has approached East West Capital Cooperation, based in UAE, to get a loan of $500 million. That is about N186 billion. Already, the State Government has borrowed about N40 billion since it came on board in 2016.

“The law clearly states that any foreign loan must be approved by the National Assembly. That was not done. But I am aware that the Minister of Finance has already given the approval. The Senate cannot sit back and allow this illegality to stand. The Senate needs to stop this.”

He called the Senate to set up an adhoc committee to investigate the claims.

He was however countered by the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, who referred the matter to the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts to ascertain whether or not the claims made by Melaye are true.

The Shehu Sani-led committee is also expected to turn in its report within 48 hours, to enable the Senate take a definite position on the issue.