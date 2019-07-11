Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Governor Yahaya Bello has debunked all insinuation of crack in the Kogi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), insisting that APC is united and a winning party in the state.

He said as a governor, he has been able to put together a state that was largely divided along ethnic lines and has put the party in one united fold.

Bello said the unity in Kogi APC will give the party an edge to win the November 16 governorship election.

He, however, called on party leaders and members in the state to rally round him and support his aspiration for re-election.

Governor Bello spoke with journalists immediately after picking his nomination form at the party’s National secretariat, Abuja on Wednesday. He said he has done a lot for the party and should be considered for a second term in office if the APC wants to win the coming election.

“Upon assumption of office, we were able to rebuild the party and in the last general election, we were able to deliver two out of the three Senatorial seats, were able to deliver seven out of the nine House of Representatives members and the State House of Assembly elections, it was hundred percent.

“The good people of Kogi State believe in my leadership. The party in Kogi State, all the Executives, starting from the ward, local government to the state and all the members of APC believe in my leadership and that is why they have given us that opportunity and voted for us overwhelmingly.

“I want to assure the leaders of our party starting from President Muhammadu Buhari, Ahmed Tinubu, Adams Oshiomhole, and all the National Working Committee members that under my leadership if you give me the opportunity, we are going to win overwhelmingly,” he assured.

He called on other aspirants for the party’s gubernatorial ticket under the platform of APC to come and join him to deliver overwhelmingly in the election.

The governor boasted of his achievements in office so far, saying “When you talk of anybody accusing me of not delivering on our mandate or dividends of democracy to the people of Kogi State are probably those that are living outside Kogi State.

If they are actually living in Kogi State, if they can’t see it, they will feel it, because if I start to list all that I have achieved in Kogi State, I don’t think 24 hours will be enough for me.

“But, I can say it, Kogi State used to be haven for criminality, kidnapping, armed robbery, thuggery and the rest – these things are becoming things of the past. That is number one.

“Number two, if you talk of infrastructure, it litters everywhere across the three senatorial districts and in weeks ahead, Mr. President will be in Kogi State to commission projects and commission projects and commission the projects.

“Again, one other very important achievement is the unity that you see today. The issue of marginalisation has become a thing of the past because we are running an all-inclusive government. Any person that is parading that we did nothing, that person is a diaspora person.”