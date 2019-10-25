The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi has urged the electorate in the state to use the Nov. 16 governorship election for a good governance.
PDP National Chairman Uche Secondus made the plea at the inauguration of the governorship campaign of the party in Lokoja on Friday.
The Flagg off is successful and the crowd so MAMOTH, #TEAMWADARO @OfficialPDPNig kogi State campaign Flagg off pic.twitter.com/mdKbq85MhP— Usman Okai Austin (@Oma_igala1) October 25, 2019
Secondus called on the people of the state to vote Mr Musa Wada, the governorship candidate of the party.
He said that the issues of non-payment of salary and pensions would become a thing of the past, saying that roads, water and other infrastructure would also be provided.
The Chairman of the PDP Campaign Council, Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, also charged the electorate to emulate their counterparts in his state by voting for the PDP on Nov. 16.
The Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa, similarly, urged the people to vote Wada on the election day.
He told them that Wada would deliver in his campaign promises, saying that they would heave a new sigh of relief under a PDP administration.
The highpoint of the event was the presentation of the governorship candidate to Wada and his running mate, Mr Bamidele Aro, by Secondus.
The national chairman also presented Sen. Dino Melaye with a flag as the candidate of the party for the re-run election for Kogi West Senatorial District on Nov. 16.
Others speakers at the event are the National Women Leader or the party, Hajia Mariya Waziri and Sen. Melaye.
Dignitaries at the event include Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and the deputy-governors of Taraba and Benue, among others
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had advised embattled Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello to read the handwriting on the wall, do himself good by accepting defeat and stop wasting public funds on fruitless campaign.
The PDP affirmed that it already has the support of over 70 percent of registered voters in 18 out of the 21 local governments across the state, even ahead of its official campaign flag-off ceremony in Lokoja on Friday, in preparation for PDP’s inevitable landslide victory
The party noted that though it has uncovered plots by the APC and distressed Governor Bello to frustrate the flag-off ceremony, our members and supporters, in their millions, are already several steps ahead, ready to confront and stop the APC and Governor Bello on their trails.
Since we kicked off our grassroots campaigns in the last few weeks, the PDP has continued to receive overwhelming support, solidarity and endorsements from all segments of the voting
This army of the Kogi people is fully rallied against any plot by the APC to derail any stage of the electoral process and they will not allow any infringement by anybody, no matter the machination.
Governor Bello and the APC ought to have known that it is all over for them.
The spontaneous public jubilation that greeted the retrieval of
The people of Kogi state are ready for this election and cannot wait to kick out Governor Bello and vote
The PDP therefore calls on all Kogites; including all those that have been impoverished by Yahaya Bello; those who were unjustly sacked, those who were orphaned and widowed by this administration as well as all those desirous of seeing a new Kogi state to continue in their determination to rescue the state from the repressive rule of the APC.
