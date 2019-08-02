Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Elder Simon Achuba, has raised the alarm over alleged mobilisation of gunmen by Governor Yahaya Bello to eliminate him, appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari and Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to come to his rescue.

The deputy governor cried out over the deteriorating relationship between him and Governor Bello while addressing newsmen in his residence in Lokoja, the state capital, on Thursday.

He told journalists that information at his disposal revealed that Gov. Bello has mobilised gunmen to attack him over his perceived lingering feud with him, alleging that “Bello should be held responsible if anything happens to my life.

“I’m appealing to President Buhari and the inspector-general of police to beam their searchlight on Kogi State as a result of Gov. Bello’s alleged gunmen activities in the state.”

He further stressed the need for the state government to be responsive to the yearnings and aspirations of the people, rather than the systematic killing of the people through unpopular policies.

On the position of the Kogi State government that he has been paid all his entitlements to date, Achuba debunked the claim, describing it as false and threatened to seek redress in court, so as to get his two years unpaid salaries and allowances settled without further delay.

“As a deputy governor, I have staff whose salaries come under my office, including mine and other allowances and impress to run the office which since 2017, the governor refused to pay. The issue of salaries is critical and not about me as labourers deserves their wages,” Achuba affirmed.

He further maintained that “my monthly salary for instance as a deputy governor is N385, 000,” wondering “how can I run my office with this kind of pay without impress in the last two years?”

He explained that his continued rift with his boss has nothing to do with non-performance on his part as been alleged, but because of his disenchantment on the bad governance in the state, which has inflicted endless untold hardships on the people of the state.

However, Achuba appreciated his boss for making him his deputy which eventually, gave him the opportunity to contribute his quota towards the development of the state, notwithstanding the psychological trauma he has passed through in the last two years.