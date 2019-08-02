By Idris Ahmed, Lokoja

The Kogi state government has denied the allegation of plotting to assassinate the state’s Deputy Governor, Elder Simon Achuba.

A press release signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Onogwu Mohammed and made available journalists in Lokoja, described the claim as unsubstantiated and misleading and mischievous.

The statement added that the allegation is “bogus and an exhibition of a blind rage by an angry suckling with a long-term pattern of abnormal behaviour characterized by exaggerated feelings of self-importance.

“The Kogi state government is appalled that a deputy governor, who should epitomize leadership and good example in all senses, can descend so low to employ smear campaign against Governor Yahaya Bello and we state without equivocation that Achuba has no shred of evidence for his reckless surmising which is nothing, but a scripted venture in ruinous adventure.

“We do not train assassins and as such, the state government or her personnel cannot be involved in sending assassins to murder any human soul let alone a deputy governor of our dear state.

“Despite these unsubstantiated ramblings however, we deem it fit to clear the air by letting the general public know that the Kogi state government would not be dragged into any form of political gerrymandering concocted for the furtherance of any person’s political interest or notoriety.”

The state government therefore, challenged the deputy governor to produce evidence of his claims or desist from making further spurious allegations.

“We warn Simon Achuba, who is known to history as a man whose affinity for violence is unparalleled not to judge us by his own standards. The report of the Kogi state government commission of enquiry on the Iyaño ethnic crises in 2017 is still fresh in our memories.

“The Kogi state government led by Alhaji Yahaya Bello, therefore, rejects the futile attempt at seeking to link it to any assassination attempt on the deputy governor and we advice that people desist from seeking political capital from scenarios they imagine would advance their parochial cause, no matter how banal such causes may seem.

“Nigerians and Kogites in particular, are aware that it is not in the character of the administration to persecute perceived opponents let alone the second in command of the New Direction team. We have remained a model for peaceful engagement and political dialogue. Any inclination at portraying us otherwise, will not be acceptable,” the statement added.