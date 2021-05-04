Kogi collaborates with neighbouring states to combat insecurity.

Idris Ahmed

Kogi state government has reiterated its commitment to collaborating with neighbouring states to ensure security of lives and property, as the spate of insecurity continues unabated

A press statement signed by the Commissioner of Information and Communication, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo, confirmed the unfortunate killing of a Commissioner in the Kogi state pension commission,, Hon. Solomon Adebayo and the abduction of the Executive Chairman of Yagba West local government council, Hon.Pius Kolawole,

” We can confirm authoritatively that the unfortunate incident happened shortly after Eruku, Ekiti Local Government, Kwara State. Hon. Adebayo died as a result of gun wounds sustained from the sad incident.

” The whereabouts of Hon. Pius Kolawole, Chairman of Yagba West LGA is still unknown but security agencies in both Kwara and Kogi State, as well as local security services are working hard to ensure the safe return of the Chairman.” Hon. Fanwo stated.

He explained that though the unfortunate incident happened on Saturday, the Kogi State Government has been circumspect in making official statements in order not to do anything to throw into jeopardy, the efforts of security agencies on the matter.

The Commissioner also said it was incumbent as a responsible Government to tell the people and assure them of the determination to ensure that Kogi remains the safest state in the country.

” We also wish to caution those making statements which are capable of undermining the security of the State to desist from such an unpatriotic wish for anomie. It is high time we came together to make our nation safe, secured and governable.

” The Government and the people of Kogi State are also determined to make it peaceful and safe. Our Government has the backing of the people and the security agencies to keep Kogi safe.” The Commissioner further assured.

While commiserating with the family of late Hon. Solomon Adebayo, the people of Yagba West and the entire Kogi State Pension Commission over the demise of a hardworking and patriotic gentleman who contributed immensely to the pension administration reforms in the state, also assured the family of Hon. Pius Kolawole and the people of Yagba West of government’s commitment to ensure the release of the Council Chairman.

He therefore commended all agencies, kind spirited groups and individuals who stood with the families and government in this dark time.

“As a Government, we will recommit ourselves to collaborating with neighboring States to ensure security of lives and property”,Fanwo said.