Former Chief of Staff to Governor Yahaya Bello, Chief Edward Onoja, has been sworn-in as the deputy governor of Kogi state.

The state Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajanah administered the oath of office on Onoja on Monday at Government House, Lokoja.

The state House of Assembly had earlier screened and approved Onoja as worthy and capable of the position following his nomination by Gov. Bello.

Speaking at the ceremony, Gov. Bello said that his joy knows no bounds because history is in the making, declaring that the moment is not that of celebration, but rejoicing.

“We will rejoice. We are being called to do more. We are simply pencils in the hands of God almighty to turn around the fortunes of Kogi state. It is work in progress. We have a lot ahead of us,” he said.

Gov. Bello said that all that happened before the swearing-in ceremony were in the interest of the state, asserting that “in order to avoid constitutional crisis, all that happened needed to happen. That is the summary.”

Onoja said he wholeheartedly accepts the offer to serve as the new deputy governor because it is a divine calling.

The state House of Assembly had on Friday impeached the former Deputy Governor, Elder Simon Achuba from office following a report of the judicial panel of inquiry constituted by the chief judge to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against him.