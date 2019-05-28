Kogi, Bayelsa: Yakubu warns parties on proper governorship primaries

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

One hundred and seventy days to the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has warmed political parties that properly conducted primaries is not negotiable

He charged them to adhere strictly to guidelines provided by the Constitution and the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) in conducting primary election to pick up their candidates within stipulated time on INEC’s approved time table for the November 16,2019 poll in both states.

The Chairman was optimistic that properly conducted primaries before election will greatly reduce the spate of litigation in various divisions of Courts as well as disruption in democratic processes.

He urged the parties to make the two elections shining examples of internal democracy.

Yakubu gave the charge in Abuja on Monday during the presentation of certificates of return to the Zamfara State governor-elect, Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawale, his deputy AliyuGusau , three elected Senators and the seven House of Representatives members-elect .

The measure, he reasoned, will no doubt have a positive impact on the conduct of the proper elections.

According to him, “Let me once again remind political parties that we have exactly 171 days to the Bayelsa and Kogi governorship elections scheduled for 16 November 2019.

“Party primaries are scheduled to be conducted between 2nd and 29th August 2019.

“Let us make the two elections shining examples of internal democracy by the way the political parties conduct their primary elections.

“This will no doubt have a positive impact on the conduct of the proper elections”, he said.