…Warns APC against rigging, intimidation and violence

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus has charged the party’s national campaign committee for Kogi and Bayelsa states in the November 16 governorship elections to ensure victory for PDP.

He said this at the inauguration of the states governorship campaign council at the PDP headquarters in Wadata Plaza, Abuja on Friday.

He said the quality of names drawn up as members of these campaign council show in an unmistaken terms the importance the party attaches to this exercise.

Bauchi state governor, Sen.Bala Mohammed led the 45 members Bayelsa state campaign council while Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo state leads the 43 Kogi state campaign team.

Charging the chairmen, he said “your Excellences, this campaign council has a gigantic task of ensuring that the electoral desires of the people of these two states are realized.

The heightened tension in the two states at the moment is needless if the APC is willing and equipped to face the electorates. We have on good authority the skillful underhand means like intimidation and vote buying by the APC”.

Secondus said ordinarily given the enviable achievements of the PDP in Bayelsa state in the area of delivering democracy dividend to the people in the last eight years under the leadership of our able Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, Chief Seraike Dickson, and the very awful performance of APC government in Kogi state, the two states should be a smooth contest for the party.

However, he said, intelligence available to the party showed that the All Progressives Congress, APC is planning a charade elections in these states as was witnessed in Ekiti, Osun, Kano and Kaduna states.

He said “we are aware that APC has chosen the option of violence knowing what awaits them at the ballot box. Unfortunately, Nigeria security agencies that are aware of these evil plots of the APC.

“We want to warn INEC that we are aware of their rigging romance with the APC in the November 16 elections in these two states.”

Warning the APC, the national chairman said “let me warn that APC might be standing on the excitement of its rigged elections in the past and think that they will always have their way in their dubious act.

I charge APC leadership to take time and read our political history and know that the route they are headed are aimed at destroying our democracy and installing despotism.

He urged all PDP members and supporters in these two states to refuse to be intimidated by the APC’s evil design of using violence and money to undermine the electoral process.

Inaugurating the reconciliations committee under the chairmanship of former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, the national chairman said the party leadership is not unaware that there are some rough edges arising from party primaries in these two states, hence the need to for a special reconciliatory committe to address all grievances in the two states.

He said the party reduced the number of membership of the reconciliation committee to five to give room for effectiveness.

Secondus charged Saraki, Hon. Eric Wakama and Chief Amaechi Okoro to work diligently to work out all grey areas in the states and position PDP, a united party for the November 16 elections.

Responding, Saraki on behalf of others said to win the states the process start with reconciliation and end with reconciliation while promising to reconcile every aggrieved persons back into the PDP family and ensure victory.

He said whoever is the PDP candidate is better than candidates of any other party.

Chairman of the Bayelsa campaign committee, promised to work assiduously for the party’s victory in Bayelsa because of his affinity with the state and his personal relationship with former president Goodluck Jonathan.

He said, “as far as concern, after God,it is President Jonathan. When I was given this assignment, I consulted him and he asked me to go ahead. He never asked me to do something and I will reject.

” President Jonathan has deepened the position of leadership without sentiment. We will not allowed what he suffered for in Bayelsa state to be in vain.

“As a person, I have never lost an election and Bayelsa will not be an exception”.