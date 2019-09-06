.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged its candidates, former aspirants and supporters in Kogi and Bayelsa, to be united and work for the party’s victory in the Nov. 16 governorship elections.

The National Chairman of PDP, Mr Uche Secondus, gave the advice on Friday in Abuja at the presentation of Certificate of Return to winners of its governorship primary elections in Kogi and Bayelsa.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the certificates were presented to Sen.Diri Douye and Mr Musa Wada as PDP Candidates for Bayelsa and Kogi in the coming elections.

Secondus said that it was not yet time for celebration, but for all to work for party’s victory in the two states, adding that the ceremony was not for jubilation but for stakeholders to come together.

“For our candidates in Bayelsa and Kogi. It is not yet time for celebration because this nation is in distress.

“It is time for you to go and bring people together, to reconcile our people so that they can team up with all of you and restore the hope of the ordinary man, especially in Kogi.

“The responsibility on you today is not to be the master but the servants of the people.

As you move from here, our party is going to set up two committees, for reconciliation and campaign. You must move from here and know that you have a lot of work to do.

“You must go out in unity to show the spirit of oneness to the people of Kogi and Bayelsa; they need you, they need the PDP to restore the hope of Nigerians.” he said.

The chairman said that the transparency of the primaries was a confirmation of pledge by PDP leadership under his watch that there was no more need for aspirants to lobby party leadership for favour, but to meet with people at the grassroots for votes.

Secondus commended supporters and the aspirants for the time and resources they spent in mobilising support for the PDP during the primaries, adding that they were all qualified but only one man would be a winner.

“I want to encourage all aspirants that you have lost nothing but you have written your names in gold. You have fulfilled the requirements of a good citizen by volunteering yourselves to contest, ” he commended them.

Mr Ibrahim Tsauri, PDP National Secretary, said it was time for all stakeholders to work together to retain Bayelsa and win Kogi.

Sauri said that it was the wish of the oppositiion for the PDP to disintegrate after the primaries “but we remain united.”

In his remarks, Douyen said that he had already started reconciliation process with all other aspirants in Bayelsa.

“I have started calling all the former aspirants, pleading with them to supports me and our great party in Bayelsa.

“We believe that the only way to win Bayelsa is for us to work together and be focus on achieving that goal,” he said.

Douye said that he was ready to serve the state and never let the party and the people down.

On his part, Musa Wada, said that he had also started the process of reconciliation with all aspirants, with retired Capt. Idris Wada, a former governor and co-contestant, leading the course for him.

“I want to use this opportunity to appreciate my fellow aspirants who have extended hands of fellowship. Together with me, Kogi will never be the same again,” he said.

Wada assured the party that he was going into the election with confidence and faith in God.

“We are ready for peaceful election and we will never be party to violence,” he stated.(NAN)