The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will next week publish and present names of registered voters ahead of the November 16 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

This is in line with Section 20 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

INEC Commissioner in- charge of Information and Voters Education, Festus Okoye, who made this known in a statement on Wednesday, said the register will be released on October 14.

He said the commission will present same to all the political parties sponsoring candidates for the governorship elections in both states.

“The events will take place at the commission’s offices in Yenagoa for Bayelsa state and Lokoja for Kogi state and will be presided over by the supervising national commissioners and assisted by the resident electoral commissioners of the respective states.

“From our records, a total of 45 political parties will take pan in the governorship election in Bayelsa state while 23 will contest in Kogi state being those who are sponsoring validly nominated candidates.

“As we continue the count-down to the elections in the two states, the commission wishes to remind the political parties that November 2 is the last day for submission of names of polling agents for the election to the electoral officers in the two states while November l4 is the last day for campaigns.

“We appeal to all candidates to avoid comments capable of inciting violence and instilling fear during their campaigns,” he said.