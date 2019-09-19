Governorship candidate of the All Blending Party (ABP) in the governorship election in Kogi state, Prince Umar Bamaiyi, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies, particularly the police, to be fair to all candidates.

He made the call in an interview in Lagos, observing that only INEC and security agencies can determine the fairness and credibility of the election that will reflect the will of Kogi people.

Bamaiyi, who is the founder of Champions Youths Development Association of Nigeria, a collation of 27 civil society organisations, urged INEC and security personnel to be neutral before, during and after the election.

The ABP flag bearer said that his aspiration to rescue and restore the lost hope in Kogi state is not negotiable, having been successfully cleared by INEC to contest for the November 16 election.

He enjoined parents, especially women to help talk to their children and wards on the need to eschew violence, stressing that with the absence of violence, there would be massive turnout of voters during the election and the exercise would be hitch-free.

Also, the candidate urged the electorate to conduct themselves in an orderly manner before and during the election to enhance a smooth exercise.

The ABP candidate urged Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, who is also the flag bearer of APC and other political parties’ candidates to be committed to a peaceful and issue-based campaign.

“No civilised democracy tolerates violence and then I have to hasten to say that nobody has monopoly of violence,” he said, pledging that if elected, there would be total revival of all sectors of the state, through a five- point agenda, which include infrastructure, health, human empowerment, security and education.