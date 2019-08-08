The Kogi state House of Assembly has formally commenced the impeachment process against the embattled Deputy Governor of the state, Elder Simon Achuba over his alleged action and utterances in the media against the governor.

Achuba, who accused Governor Yahaya Bello of encouraging violence in the state, said that he was being victimised by the governor for “doing the right thing.” He also called for tight security in Kogi due to the widespread violence in the state.

“As a deputy governor, I have tried my best internally to ensure that the right things are done. For that sake, I am hated and denied my right.

“This was why in my last press interview I cried out to the world and to the law -enforcement agents to focus on Kogi state because of the level of violence being perpetrated by the sitting governor of Kogi state,” Achuba had said and described his current relationship with the governor as “rough and not very smooth.”

Meanwhile, the state assembly members while initiating the impeachment process against the deputy governor described Achuba’s action as a gross misconduct against the governor and the people of the state.

The impeachment process was sequel to a petition signed by 21 members of the state legislature, which was presented on the floor of the assembly by the Majority Leader, Abdullahi Bello (Ajaokuta).

The petition reads: “We the members of the Kogi state House of Assembly have in the past few weeks and days watched keenly the actions and utterances of the Deputy Governor of Kogi state, Elder Simon Achuba, both in public and national television, with regards to the government of Kogi state, the governor of Kogi state and other key officials of the state government, especially the allegations of crimes, financial misappropriation and non -performance levelled against them.

“It is our belief that these actions and utterances of the deputy governor amount to gross misconduct in the performance of the functions of his office.”

The petition alleged that the committee set up by the state government to look into the Iyano crises in Ibaji Local Government made findings indicting the deputy governor, over his alleged actions in relation to the escalation of the crisis.

“It is our view that the deputy governor is guilty of gross misconduct and he ought to answer to and or substantiate all these allegations,” the petition added.