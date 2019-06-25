…PDP gov’ship aspirant says Bello a failure

Idris Ahmed, Lokoja

As the primaries to elect candidates for the November governorship election in Kogi state scheduled for August draws nearer, factions within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are at daggers drawn over the method of the process to be adopted.

While the Governor Yahaya Bello faction is insisting on indirect primary, the late Prince Abubakar Audu and Rep. James Faleke faction led by the state Chairman of the party, Alhaji Hadi Ametuo has resolved that it must be direct primary for the party.

Already, the faction loyal to the governor met last week and resolved that the primary election to nominate the APC candidate for the November governorship election will be by indirect process where delegates and political appointees can be automatic delegates.

The Audu and Faleke faction which claim to have won the November 2015 Kogi governorship election has appealed to the national working committee of the APC to wade in and determine the mode of election to be adopted for the August primary.

In a communiqué signed by the state APC Secretary, Ade Ismail, the Audu/Faleke faction stated that “we will like to announce to the public that the APC has not made an official decision on whether to adopt the direct or indirect primary election for the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

“We are the authentic state executive council having held congresses across wards in all local governments and instituted executive committees in the same places;

so it is illegal for any other faction to make decisions for the APC in Kogi state regarding the mode of election to be adopted in the August primary without our knowledge and most importantly, when the APC national working committee has not made their decision known on the matter.

“Only the national working committee of the APC has the authority to determine the mode of primary election to be adopted in Kogi state. We are disciplined and always open to progressive and harmonised ways of doing things.

We await the decision of the APC national working committee and other party leaders regarding the method of election to be adopted for the primary.

“We are confident they will use their good leadership and experience to make the best decision for Kogi state; a decision that will be in line with the party’s constitution, a decision that will abide by the technicalities of electing a flag bearer.

“The state governor has invited us for a parley and we will honour the invitation. We have always made ourselves available for any reconciliatory meetings and discussions because our major interest is for the success and progress of our great party.

“We will also like to strongly advise the national leadership of our great party to be wary of the mistakes of Zamfara and Imo states and help sanitize the party in Kogi state so that we can avoid pitfalls ahead. Let fairness, justice and adherence to party principles guide their decisions.”

Meanwhile, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in the state, Alhaji Abubakar Idris, has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the state as a monumental failure and a disaster.

Addressing newsmen after consulting with the PDP state executive council and other stakeholders at the party’s secretariat in Lokoja, the state capital, the aspirant lamented that the state blessed with human and natural resources has been pauperized by the Gov. Yahaya Bello administration.

Idris, son of the late governor of the state alleged that the state government Gov. Bello and the APC have destroyed the civil service, infrastructure and system of governance inherited from the past military and civilian administrations in the state.

According to the aspirant, education, health, agriculture and other social welfare programmes established for the benefit of the people by past administrations have been destroyed, alleging that due to the unprecedented corruption in the running of the state, payment of salaries and pensions to deserving retired civil servants cannot be paid as at when due.

He explained that his veering into the race is not spurred by any influence or consideration, but purely patriotic concern for the people of the state.