As political parties await the flag off of campaigns by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) has inaugurated its campaign commission for the governorship election holding in Kogi State on Nov. 16. with Honourable Tajudeen Yusuf as Director General.

While inaugurating the campaign commission in Lokoja on Friday, the state Chairman of the party, Engineer Sam Uhuotu , tasked the commissin to ensure issue-based campaign, also advised them against engaging in hate speech and heaping of insults on other candidates.

Uhuotu, insisted that the party’s governorship candidate, Engineer Musa Wada remains the man to beat in the election, likening him to Moses in the Holy Books, who was sent by the almighty God to rescue and salvage his people that were in bondage during the era of the wicked Pharaoh of Egypt.

He said the poor performance of the incumbent governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello had made the election a walk over for Wada and PDP.

The Director-general of Musa/Aro Governorship Campaign Organisation, Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf assured that his commission had already concluded arrangements to ensure a robust campaign to all the nook and crannies of the state.

He pledged that the campaigns will be issue-based and peaceful but warned security agents, especially the police and the civil defence corps to remain neutral .

Yusuf, also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to create a level playing ground for all the parties contesting the Nov. 16 election.

The National Publicity Secretray of the PDP, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, urged the people of the state to use the opportunity of the election to liberate themselves from misrule, poverty and other forms of injustices .

He, expressed delight over the large turn out of the people at the event, saying that the party was poised to win the election free and fair.

The governorship candidate of the party, Engineer Musa Wada, called on the people to vote massively for him in the coming election. promising to provide quality service and restore the lost glory of the state in the areas of agriculture, sports, solid minerals tourism and culture.

