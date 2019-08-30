Idris Ahmed – Lokoja

Results of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in Kogi state has been released.

The exercise commenced with accreditation of 3,596 delegates out of a total number of 3,838 delegates drawn from the 239 wards of the 21 local government areas of the state.

Declaring the result, the Chairman of the electoral committee and the Governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru disclosed that the incumbent governor of the state Alhaji Yahaya Bello polled a total of 3,091 votes to emerged as the winner of the keenly contested governorship primary of APC in Kogi state.

The electoral Committee Chairman announced that Hadiza Ibrahim scored zero, Yahaya Odidi Audu polled 10 votes while Sani Lulu Abdullahi got 7 votes.

He also declared that Engr. Abubakar Bashir had 3 votes while Engr. Danlami Umar Mohammed, Yakubu Mohammed and

Ekele Aisha Blessing scored 0 votes at the end of the exercise.

Speaking further , Governor Badaru disclosed that Hassan Abdullahi Baiwa got 44 votes just as Babatunde Irukera scored 109 votes to emerged second position.