Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved indirect primary to elect the its candidate for the forthcoming Kogi governorship election.

The approval was given after a meeting of the NWC on Friday where a formal request from the Kogi State executive and stakemholders in preference for the indirect primary was considered and deliberated on.

Recall that the APC Constitution which was reemphasized by a decision of National Executive Committee (NEC) provides for three mode of primary election of Party candidates – indirect, direct primaries and consensus – depending on the peculiarities of the state and preferences of the stakeholders in respective elections.

Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, National Publicity Secretary of APC said

the party’s timetable for the sales of forms and conduct of primaries will be announced in due course.