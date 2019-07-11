Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) may rescind its earlier decision to adopt indirect primaries for picking its candidate for the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State.

This followed petitions received by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party from some stakeholders in the state in reaction to indirect primaries adopted by the party.

The National Publicity Secretary of APC, Mallam Lanre Issa – Onilu in a statement Wednesday night said the NWC will look at the merit of the petitions in line with the party’s constitution and come out with a position in due course.

He said the NWC “thank the aggrieved APC stakeholders in Kogi State for the peaceful manner in which they have conducted themselves so far and their trust in the NWC to do the right thing.”

Issa -Onilu restated that the APC Constitution which was reemphasized by a decision of National Executive Committee (NEC) provides for three modes of primaries to elect Party candidates – Indirect, Direct Primaries and consensus – depending on the peculiarities of the state and preferences of the stakeholders in respective elections.

The party assured all concerned parties that the NWC would be guided only by APC rules.