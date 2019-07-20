Isaac Oguntoye

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Osarieme John Ezomo, also known as KO JAMAL, has reveal his quest to take the Nigerian music to rest of the world.

Jamal who recently showed his singing skills by jumping on Adele “Hello cover” also speaks on his genre of music, when asked as an artiste in a very competitive industry like Nigeria,

how he hopes to carve a niche for himself, “Every artiste and music have there own crowd, my plan is to stay unique and make universal music and win competitively by winning more fans to give me a stance”.

On what influence his writing, and his genre of music, “The environment and people around me, also things currently going on around my life and society. My kind of sound is has more of the Afro fusion, dancehall delivery”.

Ko Jamal started his music career in 2010 as an underground singer along side his producer kodi, they formed a group called ko & kodi. The group lasted for a year before they went solo due to their educational pursuit.

In 2015 ko & kodi linked up again and came up with an in house studio, kodi became is official producer and they started making great music.

KO JAMAL made a comeback after releasing the critical acclaim song “THE LINK UP”, He further released stripper with a great visuals (2018) and followed up with few singles like nurse, temptation and other collaborations with various artiste.

Early this year, the CEO of Ko Jamal entertainment, released a song, “Success” and a follow up video, which has gained massive airplay across the country and outside. He is currently working on various music project to be released later in the year.