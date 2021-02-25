KNSG promotes 130 senior civil servants — Daily Times Nigeria

Kano State Civil Service Commission has approved the promotion of 130 senior civil servants and resolved three disciplinary cases in the state, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The commission’s Chairman Engr. Bello Kiru, announced the promotion on Thursday in Kano, shortly after the routine meeting of the commission which focused on senior staff promotion.

Kiru explained that the three disciplinary cases were resolved based on the civil service rules.

The chairman charged the promoted staff to reciprocate the gesture by dedicating themselves to their duties.

“We owe a responsibility to government because it never relents to workers’ welfare and benefit,” he remarked.

He also said the commission was committed to improving on staff promotion, recruitment, transfer of service, retirement and discipline, where necessary.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary in the commission, Salisu Gabasawa, commended members of the commission for exhibiting intellectualism which, he said, had yielded positive outcomes.