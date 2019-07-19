The social media rumour of KimOprah dating Gedoni has been confirmed by the former Beauty Queen, but she said it was just for 7 months.

KimOprah in an interview with Pulse following her eviction from the Big Brother Naija reality show on Sunday, admitted dating Gedoni for seven months while they were in University of Port Harcourt in Rivers State. She however said the relationship never worked out and they decided to remain friends after that.

I dated Gedoni at some point in my year two; that was in the University of Port Harcourt, we were in the same modeling agency in Rivers, you know.

“We dated for like seven months and we decided to just stay friends because it wasn’t just working out in the relationship and whatnot. And then all of a sudden I see him in the Big Brother house” she said.