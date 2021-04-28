Killing of IPOB/ESN commander, Ikonso Don, how Igbo informants helped security operatives

According to SaharaReporters, local informants supported the Nigerian Army’s operation against the Eastern Security Network and Indigenous People of Biafra in Awomama Village, Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State, which resulted in the killing of top commander Ikonso Don and others.

Some of Ikonso’s photos were also posted on social media, and one of his friends had been in contact with security services for weeks, if not months.

“Ikonso Don was an IPOB hardcore member who was well-known. When the ESN was established, he joined and took part in many operations, eventually rising to the rank of commander.

He and other ESN members were on their way to their village in Umuoma when they were ambushed. “After some of the Igbo he was fighting forgave out his information to the security forces, he was shot and killed,” a source explained.

“One of his photos was posted on social media by a friend, and he was identified as the ESN commander. Another source said, “His photograph with Nnamdi Kanu was obtained from the same location.”

The army announced on Saturday that Ikonso had been killed by its troops and a police intelligence unit, In a raid on the “operational Headquarters of the IPOB/ESN terrorists in Awomama village,” the operatives killed Vice President and six IPOB commanders who worked for the Eastern Security Network.

READ ALSO: Relocating AFRICOM HQ to Africa, an invitation for recolonization of Africa – Sani tells Buhari

An officer and three policemen were also killed by the ESN during the gun fight on Saturday, according to the army. Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima, Director of Army Public Relations, released a photo of Ikonso with IPOB chief Nnamdi Kanu, as well as a photo of the shrine in Oru East where ESN and IPOB fighters reportedly gathered.

Ikonso and other ESN commanders had been pursued by the army for weeks until he was eventually apprehended, according to an army spokesperson.

“Since the unfortunate attacks on the Imo State Police Command and the Owerri Correctional Center on April 5, the IRT and DSS teams, as well as troops from the Nigerian Army’s 82 Division, have been on the trail of the terror group.

“The said Ikonso Commander, along with six of his top commanders, was neutralized. He was the mastermind of those attacks, as well as multiple attacks in the South-East and South-South regions.

“Earlier this month, the joint intelligence team interviewed many arrested IPOB/ESN terrorists in connection with the April 5 attacks, and they all admitted that Ikonso Commander, who was appointed Vice President by their chief, Nnamdi Kanu, was the one who mobilized men and money, as well as ordered and organized the attacks on Owerri.

“They also reported that Ikonso was behind a slew of other police station attacks around the two geopolitical zones.

The IPOB/ESN top leader was later tracked to his exact position in Awomama village, where he (Ikonson) and his commanders were hibernating and planning heinous actions against the Nigerian state.

The army said that the neutralized Ikonso Commander had posed for photos with IPOB’s fugitive chief, Nnamdi Kanu, on several occasions.

IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, said on Sunday that Ikonso was truly ambushed.

“Yesterday (Saturday), our commander went to his village. They ambushed him with some politicians. They ordered the military to kill him. In Imo State, they arrested more than 50 people.

They have been going to people’s houses to arrest them; in Anambra, they arrested so many people; in Abia, they arrested so many people,” he stated.