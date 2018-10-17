Killing of aid workers: CAN commiserates with Muslims, Red Cross, families

…Tasks security agencies to unmask masterminds

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has commiserated with the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and the families of the aid workers who were brutally murdered by the Boko Haram terrorist’s sect.

CAN President, Rev Samson Ayokunle commiserates with them in a statement signed by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, the Special Assistant, Media and Communications to the CAN president, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ayokunle prayed God to give the families of the bereaved, the leadership of NSCIA, their friends, colleagues, and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) the fortitude to bear the “irreplaceable loss’’.

“May God console and comfort you all. Our hearts go with you and we ask God to heal your wounds and restore sanity to our country.

“May those responsible for the wanton killings in the country repent and reconcile with the entire populace in Jesus’ Name,” he prayed.

He, however, appealed to the security agencies to assist the Federal Government in unmasking the masterminds of the missing Gen. Idris Alkali.

He urged them to do a thorough investigation with a view to unmasking those responsible without subjecting the innocent to an untold hardship.

The CAN president also advised the security agencies to set up a powerful Judicial Panel of Inquiry to investigate those responsible for the unending killings in the country, especially in the Plateau with a view to stopping it and compensating the bereaved and other victims.

“It is disappointing, shocking and worrisome how thousands of people are being killed for months and the government appearing helpless,” he said.

Reports say that the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a faction of Boko Haram, claimed to have killed Hauwa Leman, an aid worker with the Red Cross on Oct. 15.

The terror group had killed Saifura Ahmed in Sept. Both victims were among the three humanitarian workers abducted in Rann, Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno in March.

On the flood disasters in some parts of the country, the Association warns the populace against violating the environmental laws even as it calls on the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) and the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to intensify efforts in educating the people on how to prevent flood in the country.

’’We call on relevant agencies of the government especially the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) and the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to intensify efforts in educating the people on how to prevent flood in the country through the media.

’’CAN caution the populace against violating the environmental laws that are largely responsible for flood disasters.

’’We also ask both the Federal Government and the government of Cameroun to be on the same page whenever the latter wants to release the water that flows naturally to the country’’ the statement added.

Meanwhile, the official organisation for the Obiageli Ezekwesili’s #Hope2019 movement for the Nigerian presidency has suspended its pre-campaign activities for Tuesday in honour of aid worker Hauwa Liman, who was executed by a terrorist organisation on Monday.

“O God of Creation, help us,” Ezekwesili tweeted in the early hours of today. “Help us Lord. Help us. Help our government to rise up in all its might, no matter how weakened.

Help our Leader to decisively and permanently confront all those that kill off our young, our old, our men, our women. Our people can’t keep being killed.”

Ezekwesili has returned to Abuja, to join compatriots on the streets mourning this tragedy and making specific calls on the authorities to address the failures and gaps that continue to take the lives of Nigerian citizens.

The movement’s social media handles and other platforms have gone silent to pay respects.