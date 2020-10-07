killers of Plateau villagers must be fished out – Gov. Lalong

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has charged security agencies to fish out the gunmen that has been terrorising Plateau communities in recent times.

Expressing fury over the killings, Lalong described the recent attacks as worrisome and unacceptable which must be stopped immediately.

Recall that Wereng village in Kuru community of Riyom LGA of Plateau on Monday night came under attack leaving 6 people killed including a Monarch.

However, speaking to newsmen through a statement sent to our correspondent, Lalong said he has directed security agencies to do all that is necessary to apprehend the killers and also halt pockets of isolated attacks on innocent people.

“I have charged security agencies to redouble their efforts in apprehending the attackers.

“We will not allow these ugly incidences to return where helpless and innocent people are murdered in cold blood for no reason.

These killers must be fished out at whatever cost and brought to justice.

I urge the people to cooperate with the security agencies by providing useful information that will facilitate the arrest of the attackers”, Lalong said.