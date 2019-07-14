…Orders overhaul of security in South-West, South-South and South-East

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has assured that the killers of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of the leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti will certainly be found and made to face the full weight of the law.

The police chief noted that the Ondo state Police Command backed by special forces and seasoned investigators from the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), the Intelligence Response Team and the Technical Intelligence Unit deployed from the Force Headquarters, Abuja, on his directives have already commenced a massive manhunt for the killers with a view to tracking, arresting and bringing them to justice.

While condemning the heinous and barbaric crime, he disclosed that as part of measures to prevent a future occurrence of such an incident, he has ordered the total overhaul of the security architecture on the highways straddling the southern part of the country.

In this vein, the commissioners of police in the affected states were ordered to put in place adequate security arrangements in their areas of jurisdiction, just as inspector general assured the nation that the Force Headquarters has perfected plans to replicate the special security arrangement powered by “Operation Puff Adder” currently ongoing in Kaduna- Abuja expressway in key highways in the southern part of the country.

He further reiterated the fact that the police will not rest on its oars until sanity is restored to every nook and cranny of the country and called for calm and support from all Nigerians, especially residents of Ondo state in aid of the current investigation.

Meanwhile, the MiYetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has condemned and distanced itself from the killing of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin.

In a statement issued by the National Secretary of the association, Baba Ngelzarma, at the weekend in Abuja, MACBAN commiserated with Fasoranti on the death of his daughter.

He however, regretted the continuous negative profiling of Fulanis by people who are jumping into the mischievous conclusion that the deceased was killed by herdsmen.

“We strongly condemn this very unprofessional, unpatriotic and callous news reportage pattern that has been employed and deployed against our people by a section of the media.

“We are calling on security agencies to swing into action and unravel the perpetrators to bring them to justice in the shortest possible time,’’ the scribe said.