Kids are not seen in schoolyards next to empty and classrooms deserted because of COVID-19.

For students, the idea of skipping class and staying home may be pretty cool. That is of course, until they realize, they’re now enrolled in the school of mum and dad.

A Current Affair spoke to more than a dozen children to find out exactly how much fun they’re having being home-schooled and what they understood about ‘the virus’.

Archie, 7, hit the nail on the head when asked if he knew why he was at home in the first place.

Because of the coronavirus, and it’s taking over, so the Prime Minister told us to stay indoors and not go outside that much,” he told A Current Affair.

“If you be at school, you will be sick if you be close to people,” revealed 5-year-old Eadie.

It’s fair to say the coronavirus has the world’s top scientists stumped, but our kids have it figured out.

“It’s dangerous because it’s invisible. It could be on the box, or the filing tool, or something that’s been dirty for a lot of days or months,” 8-year-old Thomas told us.

“100 per cent dangerous, because half of the population is gone. So luckily it’s not me,” Blake, 8, told A Current Affair.

“I know it comes from China somewhere, from Wuhan, Wohan or something,” recalled 10-year-old Stephanie.

Time and time again, we’ve seen people ignoring social distancing directives but here’s a breakdown of what we should be doing from our littlest experts.

“If two people were walking down and they were going in the same direction as you, one of you should go in another direction to the other person,” said 5-year-old Ned.

READ ALSO Police arraign 20-year-old man over murder



There’s a lot of parents yelling and nagging in Australian households right now according to children, and they say siblings are very annoying.

Most of the children confided they do in fact miss school, especially their friends and playing, but there are advantages to being home all the time.

Quality time with family tops the list, but also endless toilet breaks.