Kidnapping: Govt has mismanaged Insecurity says Jos security expert

By Kingsley Chukwuka

How can bandits takeaway over 500 school girls with all the security checkpoints in place and they will say they came in a motorcycle, it means there are hidden facts the government is not telling us, Chief Edinen Usaroh, the CEO Executive Guards Limited has said.

Usaroh who is a Jos based security consultant told our correspondent on Tuesday that the government has mismanaged insecurity owing to the fact that the high rate of kidnapping, killings and threats to secession is on the rise without a solution.

Also lamenting the frequent insult by the Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA), on the issuing of quit notice to their southern counterparts, Usaroh said the government and leaders of the north and south have also allowed youths to make statements capable of disintegrating the country.

“When kidnapping started in Nigeria with the Niger- Delta militants, they simply want to make a political statement, not kidnapping for ransom but today there is no day that passes that you can not hear one to 10 persons being kidnapped for ransom because many sees it as a short cut to make ends meet which is illegal and criminal.

“There is a total breakdown of the security system in the country and the government at all levels need to come in with modern gadgets, trained personnels and technology to contain the menace”, he said.

READ ALSO: Akntoye replies Akeredolu, says, agitation for Yoruba will be bloodless, intellectually rooted

The security consultant also commended Governor Lalong for signing into law the anti-kidnapping bill passed by the State House of Assembly while he advised government to tackle the menace with carrot and stick approach, adding that whether we like it or not government at all level need to do something to put our economy on the right track.

“They should make sure that the youths of this country have the opportunity to become what they want to be in the country. Government at all levels should make sure this country is a promised land where young people will actualise their dreams”, he said.