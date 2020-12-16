Kidnapping: DHQ assures on Buhari’s safety as he attends FEC meeting in Daura

The Defence Headquarters has assured on the safety of President Muhammadu Buhari as he attends the Federal Executive meeting in Daura, Katsina State, Daily Times reports.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, who made this known on Wednesday, December 16 noted that the security of the President is not threatened by the activities of bandits in his home state.

Recall that bandits had kidnapped students of the the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, on Friday night and abducted over 300 schoolboys after a gun duel with the police.

Buhari had arrived in the state the same day for a week-long private visit –hours before the abduction took place.

Speaking on Wednesday while featuring on Arise TV’s The Morning Show, Enenche said, “One of the major tasks of the Armed Force of Nigeria is to ensure the protection of government and state actors and in that regard, the Commander-In-Chief is very safe in Katsina and anywhere that he is or will be at all times.”

Enenche, while dismissing reports that terrorist group, Boko Haram, was responsible for the Kankara abduction, said military operations are ongoing to secure the release of the abducted schoolboys.

Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, in a recording on Tuesday, had said the abduction of the schoolboys was done in order to discourage people from obtaining western education.

But reacting to the claim by the terror group, Enenche said, “On the basis of the characteristics of terrorists all over the world from the time of Al-Qaeda, Taliban, Al-Shabaab, all of them, wherever they will boost their ego or show relevance, that is what they will do.

“What did they even do? Somebody spoke on audio and said, ‘I am Shekau.’ Shekau on a secondary note is a brand. All that needs to be done is somebody using his voice. The total aim of terrorists is to instill fear into people even beyond their scope of influence.

“So, it is easy for the layman to agree that it is them (Boko Haram) because even if it is kidnappers or armed robbers, their aim is to instill fear and kill.”

Enenche, however, appealed to the parents of the abducted students to “have short patience” with the military forces. “With what the military is doing, by the grace of Almighty God, very soon, the children will be back,” he said.

He also called for more cooperation by all stakeholders and the people of Katsina State to ensure the schoolboys are rescued without any record of casualty.

Meanwhile, Buhari attended a virtual FEC meeting from his home town in Daura, Katsina State.

Buhari relocated to the town last Friday on what the Presidency described as a private visit.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who is currently on isolation because some members of his family tested positive for COVID-19 is also absent at the meeting.

The Permanent Secretary, Ecological Funds Office, Mrs Habiba Lawal, is standing in for him.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is presiding from the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.