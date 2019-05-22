Kidnappers take-over Kogi/Nasarawa border, kill woman, abduct 13 others

Idris Ahmed, Lokoja

As the Nigerian security agencies battle to defeat the dreaded kidnappers who have terrorised the North West axis of the country, another gang of criminals has emerged between Kotonkarfe in Kogi State and Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, terrorising, kidnapping and killing innocent people.

According to a reliable source at the Toto local government secretariat in Nasarawa State, on Monday, already 13 people have been kidnapped and one Muhammed Shuaibu, a supermarket salesman has been shot dead while his pregnant young wife was abducted.

Auwalu Musa, who narrowly escaped been kidnapped, narrated that 3 of his colleagues whom they went to Gate forest in Toto LGA to cut down bamboo trees were abducted, while 2 of them ran away.

He further revealed that in some cases, the marauders invaded houses during night hours and kidnapped husbands and wives.

It was reported that Toto town, the headquarters of Toto local government, was said to have been attacked by the kidnappers who shot sporadically causing pandemonium early morning of Sunday. In the melee that ensued, one Ibrahim Gani and his wife were kidnapped and taken to the kidnappers’ den.

Investigation is being conducted by the Toto community to ascertain the role of natives in the kidnapping saga, with the view to deal with the matter decisively.

According to the lucky escapee, the terror gang is based at Kpokpolobi village in Kogi local government area of Kogi State, where they occupy a tunnel created by gully erosion that stretched many kilometers along the border between Kogi and Nasarawa states.

It was also learnt that the group has about 4 branches within the affected area inside the forests between Kogi and Nasarawa states.

Among those kidnapped are Alhaji Sani Ibrahim, popularly called Sarki, a Toto based commodity trader and his wife. Six million naira ransom is being demanded by the kidnappers.

Bashir Ogbadu and his younger brother, Nasiru Ogbadu, who are casual labourers, were kidnapped while working for their daily payment. The kidnappers are demanding one million naira from each of them.

In Yelwa village of Toto local government area, the country home of the Nasarawa State Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Honorable Philip Tatari Shekwo, who narrowly escaped kidnap, five of his kinsmen were not lucky as they were hounded away by the kidnappers.

When contacted for confirmation, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in-charge of Toto Division referred the reporter to the state PPRO as he hasn’t been authorised to speak to the press.

However, the Chairman Toto Local government council, Prince Nuhu Daudsma, confirmed the unfortunate incidence.

Prince Dauda explained that they are on top of the situation and necessary measures are being put in place to forestall further attacks on the communities.

He advised the people to be vigilant and report any suspicious persons and movements to security agents or vigilantes group.

The Council Chairman said that after due consultation with security agencies and critical stakeholders, curfew has been imposed from 9pm to 5am throughout the local government area until the situation is brought under control.