Kidnappers storm RCCG church in Benin

Suspected kidnappers who attempted to abduct a pastor of the Redeeed Christian Church of God in Edo state yesterday Sunday May 26th, were apprehended and handed over to the police by students of the Benin Technical College (BTC) and members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Eyewitnesses say the suspects had earlier snatched a Toyota Camry car from its owner, but later abandoned it behind Church of God Mission International (CGMi), in the area.

They proceeded to the Redeemed Christian Church God (RCCG), where they dispossessed worshippers of their money, phones, other valuables, abducted the pastor, and whisked him away in his Nissan Xtera SUV with registration Number, LAGOS: EKY 353 CA.

Luck, however, ran out of the three-man gang when the students, the vigilante men and some of the worshippers gave them a hot chase, barricaded their vehicle, rescued the pastor and apprehended the kidnappers. They were immediately handed over to men of the Okhoro Divisional Police station.

Items allegedly recovered from the suspects include two double barrel-cut-to size guns, a Camry car and the Nissan SUV belonging to the RCCG Pastor.