Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed a Naval Warrant Officer identified as Felix Akanbi.

The hoodlums kidnapped seven other passengers travelling from Akwa-Ibom State to Lagos via Edo State on Tuesday. According to reports, the gunmen, armed with AK47 rifles, intercepted the 18-seater bus between Ekiadolor and Ovia River Bridge along the Benin-Lagos Expressway and opened fire on the bus.

Eight of the passengers, including the deceased, were abducted and taken into the bush. It was learnt that the late Akanbi could not walk as fast as others and was shot dead.

Policemen attached to the Ekiadolor Police Division swung into action and pursued the kidnappers after receiving report of the attack. The police rescued the seven victims and recovered the body of Akanbi after two hours search.

Edo State police spokesman Chidi Nwabuzor said the police were still combing the bush in search of the kidnappers. He said the warrant officer was about to be retired before his death. Nwabuzor said the police would do everything to arrest the kidnappers.