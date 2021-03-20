Kidnappers invade Nigerian hospital, abduct patients and nurse

The police have arrested two suspected kidnappers, Abdullahi Danshoho and Illiyasu Salleh, who abducted two patients and a nurse at a hospital in Nasarawa state.

Vanguard reported that the suspects allegedly confessed their crime after they were busted by the police intelligence response team.

The publication stated that members of the gang stormed the Kun-warke Clinic and Maternity, Kan-Stakuwa, in Lafia area of the state in November 2020.

They were said to have announced their presence with gunshots and commanded two patients and a nurse to follow them or risk losing their lives.

The suspects reportedly released their victims three days later after collecting N4 million as ransom.

According to The Punch, one of the suspects, 25-year-old Danshoho, said he was a truck driver but went into kidnapping because he was not making enough money from the job.

He disclosed that he had participated in five kidnap operations in 2020, including the abduction of his neighbour who refused to give him money. Some members of the gang are reportedly on the run.

