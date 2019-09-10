A professor at the Ondo State University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa, Prof. Gideon Okedayo, who was kidnapped last week, has been found dead in a bush close to the scene he was kidnapped.

A senior staff of the university who pleaded anonymity disclosed this to Channels Television during a telephone call.

According to the staff, he obtained the information from the Divisional Police Officer of the town close to where Prof. Okedayo was abducted in Edo State.

His story has since been corroborated by the police command in Edo state, however, the command spokesperson did not give extra details as of the time of filing this report.

Okedayo was taken away at a boundary between the Akunnu Akoko area of Ondo and Igara in Auchi, Edo State, last week Thursday.

Professor Okedayo, until his death was a lecturer at the Department of Mathematical Sciences in OSUSTECH.