The FCT Police Command has confirmed the rescue of a university lecturer, Abubakar Alkali, that was kidnapped in Abuja last week.

Reacting to the security alert, the Commissioner of Police in charge of FCT, CP Bala Ciroma, disclosed that the kidnapped lecturer has been rescued on Sunday.

The Command who disclosed this said it was done to debunk rumours made on social media that FCT was under siege.

The message, which went viral said: “FCT is under siege, be warned. Its been officially confirmed that 6 persons have been kidnapped within the capital city just yesterday, 14th September,2019.

“They include a lecturer with Base university who was kidnapped in broad day light, two teenagers returning from Islamiyyah at 6 pm in Wuse zone 6, one Mrs Hannah Azuibuike at 8.30 pm near Habiba plaza in Maitama and Miss Ummi Umar Ardo who was kidnapped at 7,45 outside Blickers Super market Asokoro.”