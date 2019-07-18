By Our correspondent



Report says the Nigerian Navy has traced the cargo ship on which 10 Turkish sailors were abducted to Ghana, saying rescue efforts were ongoing to bring back the sailors.

According to the Navy, the vessel was at a Ghanaian port while it was working with sister navies to unravel the circumstances around the abduction of the Turkish sailors. The Turkish sailors were reported on Tuesday to have been kidnapped for ransom by armed men off the coast of Nigeria.

Kadioglu Denizcilik, the ship company had said in a statement that the vessel was attacked when the pirates boarded the ship, which left Cameroon and was heading for Ivory Coast in the Gulf of Guinea.

“Vessel Paksoy-1 was sailing without freight from Cameroon’s port city of Douala to Abidjan when the pirates boarded the ship in the Gulf of Guinea on the Atlantic Ocean. No injuries or loss of lives occurred according to the initial information. Our efforts continue for the safe and sound release of all our personnel,” the company had said.

It had been reported that out of the 18 people that boarded the ship, 10 were kidnapped. The navy told our correspondent on Wednesday that the vessel had been intercepted in Ghana through the efforts of the Multi-National Maritime Centre in Benin Republic.