Kidnapped pastor regains freedom

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

The pastor who was kidnapped by gunmen in Nasarawa (read here) has regained his freedom.

Rev. Emmanuel Haruna, the immediate past ECWA Lafia DCC chairman, was kidnapped over a week ago after he stepped out of his home to get better cell reception.

Sharing news of his release, Hausa Christians Foundation wrote:

Rev. Emmanuel Haruna, the immediate past ECWA Lafia DCC chairman who was recently kidnapped has finally regained freedom!

The BB State Chaplain, Nasarawa State Council and the immediate past ECWA Lafia DCC Chairman; Rev. Emmanuel Haruna who was kidnapped in his station, ECWA Gidan Ausa, Jankwe Dev. Area of Nasarawa State has finally regained his freedom.

The incident occurred when he stepped out of the house in a quest to search for mobile network and in the course of making calls, the family heared a gun short and the next thing that followed thereafter was him shouting on top of his voice “help me, help me, they want to kill me” and before people could come out, the unknown gun men had already taken him away.

ECWA P.R.O. Rev Romanus confirmed on 2nd April, 2019 that Rev. Emmanuel Haruna, who was kidnapped few days ago has been released.Thank you all for your prayers and support in his trying period.

Please, while we rejoice for his release, let’s remain fervent in our prayers for all those currently in the captivity of this miscreants.

We must all become watchmen for Nigeria, especially in these perilous times, the days are evil in deed!May God protect us all!,God bless you!