Kidnapped octogenarian dies in abductors’ den in Delta

Tension on Monday built up in Irri Community, Isoko south Local Government area of Delta State following the death of a kidnapped Octogenarian father of six children, Chief Oborowe Umukoro in his abductors’ den at the weekend.

Mr Felix Umukoro, one of the Children of the late Chief Umukoro who spoke to Journalists in Asaba said “we have been negotiating with our father’s abductors in the past few days, only for us to be told he slumped and died in their den.

One the abductors who picked our calls just said “come and carry your father’s corpse, we don’t need dead bodies here please”. We tried to call back to no avail again, but we have informed the police”

It was gathered that the victim was kidnapped last Wednesday night and a search party was immediately conducted by the police and members of the vigilante group in the area to no avail

But the police public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Andrew Aniamaka who spoke to Journalists on the incident said “the old man’s kidnap was a master mind of his Nephew

and he was arrested by the police in Oleh police Division including two other persons in an uncompleted building around olomoro Community, and were subsequently detained at the state CID for further investigation”.

DSP Andrew Aniamaka said that the deceased was found dead in early hours of on Monday in Olomoro Community and in the uncompleted building with part of his body mutilated, adding that investigation was ongoing with a view to arresting the kidnap Suspects, many of whom on the run.

He said that angered by the development, the building was set Ablaze as one Evils Okumo was caught while trying to escape from the area, assuring that the police were bent on bringing to book those involved in the Kidnapping of Octogenarian Father and disclosed two locally made Cut to Size,

Single barrel gun was found at the scene of rescue, adding that the Suspected kidnappers the kidnappers have Allegedly confessed to the Crime while investigation is on going.