Our reporter

A Paediatrician Consultant with Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital Dr Bashir Zubayr, has been freed from captivity and united with his family.

Zubayr met his 48hours after his abductors set him free. He was abducted alongside two of his younger brothers, and a younger sister at Irepeni 20km West of Lokoja July 3rd along Lokoja — Okene federal highway.

The incident occurred on his way to Okene alongside his younger once for the 40th day Fidau of their late mother.

Unconfirmed report said the medical doctor was freed after his relations have paid N10million naira ransom to the hoodlums.