 Kidnapped Edo prince Eloniyo Dennis Abuda reportedly found dead

Kidnapped Edo prince Eloniyo Dennis Abuda reportedly found dead

4th February 2021
Add Comment
by Ada Ada
Eloniyo Dennis Abuda

Prince Eloniyo Dennis Abuda who was kidnapped late January has reportedly been found dead.

A fresh tragedy has struck in Edo state as Nigeria continues to battle with kidnapping and other criminal activities.

However, the Edo state police command is yet to confirm the incident.

Eloniyo Dennis Abuda, an Edo prince who was kidnapped in the state on Saturday, January 30, has been reportedly found dead.

The Nation reports that his decomposing body was discovered in a forest. According to the newspaper, a top security chief, who spoke in confidence, authoritatively confirmed the development.

Daily Times however, gathers that the police in Edo are yet to confirm the development.

The Nation stated that the spokesperson of the state’s police command, Chidi Nwabuzor, “was not forthcoming when contacted”.

READ ALSO: El-Rufai tasks traditional, religious leaders on bandits

Katsina, Edo listed among top 9 kidnapping states in Nigeria Governor Zulum fires commissioner of health, appoints his replacement Meanwhile.

The human rights activist and former lawmaker in a Tweet on Tuesday, January 19, posted the list with the title, Top Nine Kidnapping States.

You may also like

About the author

Ada Ada

View all posts

Leave a Comment