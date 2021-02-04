Kidnapped Edo prince Eloniyo Dennis Abuda reportedly found dead

Prince Eloniyo Dennis Abuda who was kidnapped late January has reportedly been found dead.

A fresh tragedy has struck in Edo state as Nigeria continues to battle with kidnapping and other criminal activities.

However, the Edo state police command is yet to confirm the incident.

Eloniyo Dennis Abuda, an Edo prince who was kidnapped in the state on Saturday, January 30, has been reportedly found dead.

The Nation reports that his decomposing body was discovered in a forest. According to the newspaper, a top security chief, who spoke in confidence, authoritatively confirmed the development.

So sad that Prince Eloniyo Dennis Abuda didn't go back to meet his family in America.



Prince came home for festive celebrations but was kidnapped alongside 3 members of his family on their way to Lagos Jan. 30.



Ransom was paid in full, still, his abductors killed Prince. pic.twitter.com/1Fkeec3Tj8 — Otaigbe Imadegbelo (@Imudia_se2) February 3, 2021

Daily Times however, gathers that the police in Edo are yet to confirm the development.

The Nation stated that the spokesperson of the state’s police command, Chidi Nwabuzor, “was not forthcoming when contacted”.

