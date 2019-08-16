The Benue state Police Command on Friday said the kidnapped Provost of the College of Education, Katsina Ala, Tsavwua Gborigyo, has regained his freedom.

The command’s Police Public Relations Office (PPRO), DSP. Ms. Catherine Anene, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi, that the provost was reunited with his family late Thursday evening.

NAN recalls that the provost was kidnapped at Ihugh in Vandiekya Local Government Area on his way from a burial ceremony on August 9

Anene disclosed that the provost was released without the payment of any ransom.

She said investigations were ongoing to apprehend the kidnappers and other criminal elements terrorizing the state and promised to shield any informant with relevant information.

NAN reports that the entire Sankera axis compromising Ukum, Logo and Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas, has been witnessing criminality in the recent time. (NAN)