Kidnap: Police warn public against jungle justice

The Lagos state Police Command has warned members of the public against executing jungle justice or extra-judicial punishment when suspected criminals are caught.

State police Spokesperson, Bala Elkana gave the warning in a statement issued on Sunday following the wrongful accusation of two men as kidnappers.

The victim, one Justina Emmanuel, who has mental health challenge had shouted for help and a mob had descended on her husband, Joseph Agugom and his brother, Paul Agugom who were taking her to the hospital, the police said.

He stated that but for the intervention of the police, they would have been killed.

The police image-maker added that members of the public have the powers to arrest anybody suspected of a crime, but that the law provides that such persons arrested should be handed over to the police immediately.