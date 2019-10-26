The Kaduna State Police Command, has announced the rescue of eight students and staff of Engravers College, kidnapped from the school on Oct. 3.

The command Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, made the disclosure in a press statement issued on Saturday, in Kaduna.

READ ALSO Breaking: students, staff of Engravers College, Kaduna regain freedom



He said: “today being October 26, at about 0800hrs, teams of Police Operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder Kaduna, acted on intelligence and intercepted the kidnapped students and staff of Engravers College Kakau Daji, Kaduna, at Dutse in Chukun Local Government Area, in Kaduna State.

“Consequently, all the eight victims of the Kidnapping incident of October 3, have been rescued unhurt and have been reunited with their respective families by the command.

“The command wishes to assure the general public that efforts are on to apprehend the perpetrators of this crime and bring them to book.”