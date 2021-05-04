kidnap of Kaduna Varsity students: Sheikh Gumi reveals those behind kidnap

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, an Islamic cleric, has said that Boko Haram insurgents are behind the kidnappings of students at Greenfield University in Kaduna.

Gumi’s new statement comes after Nigerians expressed concern about the fate of the captive students after news emerged that the terrorists had threatened to kill them if their demands were not met.

There are ripples in the water. The 22 students were kidnapped on April 18 after armed men stormed the school, according to Nigerian reports. The terrorists assassinated five of the teachers.

However, Gumi on Tuesday during a guest appearance on AIT categorically revealed that Boko Haram insurgents were behind the abduction.

”Yes, because when we tried to track them down and reason with them, they threatened our contact, who is also a Normadic Fulani. They threatened to capture him if he insisted on staying with them, and that he would have to pay a ransom to get out.

“And the leader is from Jalingo. He is from Adamawa. He is not the local fulani we have here. So this means that the North-Eastern element is coming into this area and we have to move fast. We don’t have that luxury of time.

“I have been trying to speak with government but nobody is really trying to listen to me or speak with me on this issue.

“We are trying to pacify and remove this banditry and they are responding,’ the cleric stated.

Gumi further appealed to the Kaduna State Government to reconsider its stance about non-negotiation with terrorists saying, ”Five souls were killed. Why? What amount of money is too big for us to save the lives of those five students, what amount of money?”