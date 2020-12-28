Kiddwaya hospitalized over undisclosed illness — Daily Times Nigeria

Terseer Kiddwaya Reality TV star, popularly referred to as Kiddwaya has been hospitalized after seriously falling ill, Daily Times gathered.

Although the details of his illness is yet to be revealed, it appears the billionaire son is doing well now after he posted a photo of him sitting on his hospital bed working.

Sharing the picture of him working on his computer, he assured fans he is recuperating and promised to ensure the movie is working on is completed, however, he apologized for going under the weather.

Hi guys. I’m doing much better! However nothing will stop me from finishing this movie for you guys.

Thanks for all your love and support. I will announce the time later on today. Please stay blessed, he wrote.

During a recent interview, the reality star spoke extensively about his career plans, as he revealed he was getting set to take up a career in acting.

“So, acting is something definitely I want to go into.

As for me, I want to take my time, get mentally, physically fit, and very prepared because acting is a very hard job, he said.

Kiddwaya who spoke in the interview also said if he had any chance to meet a global figure, it would be popular Hollywood actor, Dwyane Johnson professionally called the Rock.

The reality star described the wrestler turned actor as an awesome guy. ”

The guy is awesome.

He’s an amazing guy, He works so hard. He is so kind. He is a person that I look up to and admire.