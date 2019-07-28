Saka Bolaji, Minna

Intending pilgrims from Niger state have been called upon to be prayerful, disciplined and law- abiding while in Saudi Arabia.

The call was made by the acting Governor of the state, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso at the Minna International Airport when he paid a farewell visit to intending pilgrims from the state shortly before their departure to Madina in Saudi Arabia.

Ketso, who said he was there on behalf of Governor Abubakar Sani- Bello, enjoyed the intending pilgrims to desist from disobeying Saudi laws and not to engage themselves in carrying contraband items into Saudi Arabia, in order to have a hitch- free and an acceptable hajj.

He also warned the pilgrims not to give out their basic travelling allowance to anyone except the trusted area pilgrims’ welfare officers so as not to fall into the hands of fraudsters.

The acting governor further urged all the intending pilgrims to pray for Nigeria and the state, especially in respect of the security challenges facing the nation.

The inaugural flight that air-lifted the pilgrims took off in the early hours of Sunday with 560 passengers from Mariga, Mashegu, Rijau, Edati and Munya Local Government Areas of the state, including 10 officials from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).