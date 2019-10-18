Sango-Ota (Ogun) – The Ogun Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Friday said that a kerosene tanker fell on Lagos-Ibadan expressway injuring the driver.





Mr Clement Oladele, Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, told of Nigeria (NAN) in Sango-Ota, Ogun, that the accident happened about 7.25 am.