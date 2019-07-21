Agency Report

Report monitored by Daily Times say that Luhya unity and the 2022 political alignment matter played out on Saturday at the burial of football legend Joe Kadenge, with some leaders telling Kenyan Deputy President William Ruto to keep off the region.

The politicians were categorical about securing a place in the government that will follow the next general election.

Makadara MP George Aladwa kicked off the unity debate, urging Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula and Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa to unite.

The Member of Parliament also said Luhyas will not agree to be “organised like chickens” by an outsider.

“Ruto should keep off Luhya politics. He should let us organise ourselves for 2022. We have our own leaders,” he stated.