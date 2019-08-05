Governor Ferdinand Waititu of Kiambu is heading to court Monday morning to argue over an order barring him from accessing his offices.

A Kenyan Judge, John Onyiego directed Mr Waititu’s lawyers and the prosecution to appear before the duty judge this (Monday) morning and argue the application.

According to a report earlier published by Daily Nation which Daily Tim,es is following, Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has opposed the application, stating that the Kiambu governor should stay away from office as directed by trial magistrate Lawrence Mugambi.

Over the weekend, Mr Waititu inspected projects in the county and insisted that he is still in charge and will execute his duties.

The report stated that the move sparked an online debate with lawyers differing on whether the order barred him from the Kiambu County offices only and whether he can execute his mandate from another location.

